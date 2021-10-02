Patricia A. “Pat” (Sylvester) Ladd, 70, of Keene died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Patricia was born the daughter of the late Irene (Cochran) and Octave Sylvester on July 25, 1951, in Claremont. She was educated in Claremont and Keene, where she earned her General Education Diploma.
In 1977, she exchanged vows with Raymond E. Ladd. Later on, in 1990, they decided to renew their vows in a simple service. Sadly, Ray passed on Jan. 19, 1990, after 13 years of marriage.
Pat worked as a licensed nursing assistant for Easter Seals and Home Care Services for several years. Prior, she had worked at Interim Health Care and Maplewood Nursing Home.
She enjoyed working on arts and craft projects. Time was spent cooking. Pat was always asked by family and friends to bake carrot cake for special events and holidays. She loved being with her family and especially the grandkids. She was a former member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Winchester. Pat gave freely of her time to help with People helping People, Head Start and St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry in Winchester.
Mrs. Ladd is survived by her children, Tammy L. Ladd of Winchester, Pamela A. Ladd and her significant other, James Pratt of Winchester, Alan M. Ladd and his wife, Mari of Winchester; her siblings, Joseph Sylvester of Springfield, Vt., Dennis Sylvester and his wife, Laura, of Springfield, Vt., Michael Sylvester and his wife, Teresa, of Charlestown, Cindy O’Brien of Putnam, Conn., Bonnie Banning and her partner, Kevin, of Putnam, Conn., Ricky Sylvester of Bennington, Vt., and Walter Bassette of Putnam, Conn.; and grandchildren Kathryn Ladd, Ryann Ladd, Nikkole Ladd, Autumn Ladd, Mikael Ladd and Kahlan Ladd. She also leaves her partner in life, Donald Wilson of Swanzey, who she met in 1992. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pat was pre-deceased by her brother, Armond Sylvester.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to Keene Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St. Keene, NH 03431; or to St Vincent DePaul, Winchester, c/o St. Bernard’s Parish, 173 Main St. Keene, NH 03431.
