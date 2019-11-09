Michael J. Summers
Michael J. Summers, 64, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home.
Michael was born, the son of Elizabeth (Vierengel) and John Summers, on Aug. 26, 1955, in Peterborough. He was educated locally and graduated from the Keene Free School class of 1973. He went on in his studies and studied electrical contracting at Keene State College.
Mike was formerly married to Lynn E. (Griswold) Summers with whom he remained friends. He has been with his life partner, Nancy A. Evans, since 2004. They shared a home and a beautiful life together.
Mike was a master electrician and the owner of Summers Electrical Services in Keene for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
He enjoyed skiing and the challenge of cooking great meals with fine food and wine. He was known for his humor and sarcasm. He enjoyed politics, religion and discussing different views. When time permitted, he liked to travel to Europe, especially Germany. Time was spent on vacation touring German Castles and collecting beer steins. Mike was also community-minded. He was a member of the Elks Club in Keene for many years.
Mr. Summers is survived by his life partner, Nancy A. Evans of Swanzey; his father, John Summers and his wife, Marty, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; two children, Christopher M. Summers and his wife, Candy Eyles, of Keene and Elizabeth L. Summers of Old Wethersfield, Conn.; his siblings Heidi Summers of Marshal, N.C., Kristen Harper of Livingston, Ky., Monica Summers of Glens Falls, N.Y., and Sonja Thompson and her husband, Scott, of Bucksport, Maine; three grandchildren, Liam Redfield, Carter Summers and Logan Summers; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and his fur kids Holly, Levi, Elijah and Leo. Michael was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Vierengel.
In keeping with Michael’s wishes, there are no calling hours or formal services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Michael J. Summers to: Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey 03446. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com