Maureen K. (O’Brien) Snow-Carroll, 77, a lifetime resident of Swanzey and Keene died, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed unexpectedly and peacefully with the love of family near.
Maureen was born the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Tetreault) and James O’Brien on Oct. 19, 1941, in Athol, Mass. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School in the class of 1959.
She was formerly married to Thomas Snow and James Carroll.
Maureen was the owner and proprietor of Kids Stuff.
She enjoyed crafts, making floral arrangements and working in her flower gardens. She loved her dog Zoie. Maureen also loved her family very much, especially hosting family events and holiday gatherings.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her son, David Snow and his wife, Wendy, of Walpole; her grandchildren Nik Snow, Ashley Engelbrecht and Christopher Snow; her great-grandchildren Keyaira Snow, Jordan Fletcher and Kylie Simeneau; and her siblings James O’Brien of Keene, Patricia Turcotte of Keene and Elizabeth “Bunny” Talbot and her husband, Gary, of Keene. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Maureen was pre-deceased by her two sons; Daniel Snow, who passed on June 3, 2016, and Timothy Snow, who passed on June 21, 2019; and her grandson, David Snow Jr., who passed on June 15, 1999.
In keeping with Maureen’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lower Main St., Keene.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Maureen K. Carroll to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com