Matthew J. Cardenas
Matthew J. “Matty” Cardenas, 54, a resident of Keene, passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, following a period of declining heath.
He was born March 22, 1965, in Denver, Colo. For many years he worked for Walmart in Keene.
Matty was a compassionate and fun-loving person who made friends everywhere he went and who built lasting relationships with people he cared deeply about. He leaves behind a large family, some from birth and others he gained while living in New Hampshire.
He was an avid animal lover, especially his dog, “Lila.” His home was most often the fun place to hangout; he enjoyed cooking Mexican dishes and having his friends try them. He enjoyed going to watch scary movies, simply for the thrill of being scared. He also enjoyed being in the outdoors with his grandchildren, working in his garden and ice fishing.
He is predeceased by his mother, Betty Miller.
A celebration of Matty’s life will be held at the American Legion, 797 Court St., Keene on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446.