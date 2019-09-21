Mary Fairbanks Lewis
Mary Fairbanks (Babneau) Lewis passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff, after a period of failing health.
Mary was born March 5, 1927, in Dublin to parents Eva M. (Russell) and Horace C. “Harry” Babneau, both Canadian immigrants.
She had six brothers, Thomas, Clarence, Anthony, Joseph and Alfred Babneau, and Archie Marceau.
She graduated from Keene High School and attended nursing school in Concord, Mass.
Mary obtained her private pilot’s license in the early 1960s, and fulfilled her dream to fly.
She was a member of The Monadnock Pilots Association.
She married Robert Kenneth Fairbanks on Jan. 27, 1947, and together they operated Fairbanks Food Mart/Stop & Shop on Park Avenue in Keene for many years together.
Mary later worked for O.K. Fairbanks Supermarket on West Street after she sold her business. She was a dedicated worker indeed.
After her first husband died, she married Donald K. Lewis, and they relocated to Florida, where they owned and operated Drifting Sands Motel in Panama City Beach until their retirements.
Mary and Don traveled the world extensively over the years, the most recent trip being a Rhine River cruise.
Mary relocated back to Keene after Donald’s passing, residing at Langdon Place of Keene, where she made many new friends, participated in activities and received professional personal care.
Mary is survived by her children, Robert Fairbanks Jr. of Keene, Richard Fairbanks of Swanzey, Jayne Biron of Marlborough, Don’s son Donald E. Lewis and his wife, Dianne, and family of Hampton; and her four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Mary will be buried in the family plot at Monadnock View Cemetery in West Keene, near her former home on Park Avenue.
There are no calling hours, per Mary’s wishes. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.