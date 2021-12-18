Martha Cramer “Martie” Pierson, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her home in Keene. She was born to Charles H. and Anna B. Cramer in Vandergrift, Pa., on July 17, 1922, and grew up in the home they occupied from the time she was an infant. Upon graduating from High School she entered Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in botany and met her future husband, Ray H. Pierson. Martie was an avid gardener and nature lover.
After graduating from college in 1944, Martie worked as a lab technician in a medical clinic until her marriage in 1946 to the Rev. Ray H. Pierson, known to his family and closest friends as “Babe.” They built a life together until his passing in 2005. Martie was a devoted minister’s wife and served with him in the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville, Pa., the Cross Roads Presbyterian Church in Monroeville, Pa., and the Presbyterian Church in Sewickley, Pa. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Keene for the past 32 years. Martie was active in the United Presbyterian Women’s Association for many, many years and sang in the various church choirs with her rich contralto voice. She and Babe passed their talent and love of music on to all of their family.
Martie was a loving and proud mother and enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, especially at the cottage that she and Ray built on Chandos Lake in the Canadian wilderness in 1953, where the family still vacations every summer. They both instilled a love of nature in all of their children, as well as a respect for simplicity. She was also an avid reader.
For the past 19 years she has been lovingly cared for by the staff at Langdon Place in Keene, where she read almost all of the books in their library, and some more than once! She could often be found sitting on a bench outside reading in the warm sun. She was also known to her New Hampshire extended family as “Never miss a party Martie”! She had a witty sense of humor until her last days, and will be remembered by many for the kindness and grace she showed to everyone with whom she interacted.
Martie is survived by her children, Linda Pierson Neff of Yorktown, Va., Thomas (Teresa) Pierson of Leesburg, Va., and Cynthia (Steven) Gustafson of Swanzey; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Ray; and her sister Annabel C. Marshall.
A service of remembrance will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. In addition, a committal service will be held in the spring in Monroeville, Pa. Although Martie loved flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the UCC church, or an organization of your choice.
