Marie H. C. Underwood
Marie Helen Carmen (Robitaille) Underwood, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 1, 2019.
She was born in Keene Nov. 30, 1937, to the late Homer and Irene (Morin) Robitaille. Carmen grew up in Keene and after meeting the love of her life, Paul, they married and eventually settled in Enfield, Conn., and later Suffield, Conn.
Carmen was an independent, old-school mom who stayed at home, raising her family. She kept a beautiful home, loved to cook, garden and read. Carmen loved the holidays surrounded by family. She enjoyed the annual family vacation to Maine and had traveled to Europe and the Middle East. Carmen stayed current and informed throughout and had a passion for the latest technology.
She will be fondly missed by her husband of 58 years, Paul Underwood; her son Jeffrey Underwood and his wife, Susan, of Longmeadow, Mass.; her daughter Jennifer Renzy and her husband, Phil, of Lake Worth, Fla.; her four grandchildren Corey Underwood, Sara Underwood, Andrea Ianiro and Michelle Ianiro; a great-granddaughter; and many extended family and friends. Carmen was predeceased by her brother Roland Robitaille.
Carmen’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Wingate East Longmeadow and Spectrum Hospice for their care and support for Carmen.
Services will be held privately by the family. Memorial contributions in Carmen’s name may be made to Spectrum Hospice, 770 Converse St., Longmeadow, Mass. 01106. To leave a message of personal condolence or for more information, please visit www.forastiere.com.