Malcolme A. Clapp of Concord, NH, and formerly of Keene died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Granite VNA hospice house in Concord.
Malcolme was born on July 2, 1929, in Boston to Ralph W. and Belle (Govenor) Clapp. Three years later, the family, including newborn sister Elinore, moved to Quincy, Mass. Malcolme graduated from North Quincy High School in 1947 and served actively in the U.S. Navy Reserves. In June 1952, he began working for a consumer finance company. He worked for MAC finance in Keene, Granite State Collection Agency in Concord and Cheshire County Savings Bank in Keene, spending the last 13 years of his career as Credit Manager of R.N. Johnson’s of Walpole. He spent over 42 years in finance and collections, retiring in 1994.
Mal went on to work many part-time jobs to keep busy, including at the N.H. Liquor Store in Concord. Malcolme was a member of the Elks, the Masons and the Shriners, where he called bingo every week, and he was very involved with all three organizations.
After leaving Boston, Malcolme lived in Rhode Island. He later moved to Keene, then Concord, and eventually back to Keene, where he lived for almost 40 years. He was very well known, active, respected and loved in the community.
Malcolme was married to his first wife, Kay (Conley), from 1958 until Kay’s passing in 1981. He is survived by their three children, Virginia Rouleau (Ronnie), Ralph Clapp (Debbie), and Dorothy Boardman (John); four grandchildren, Joanne, Angela, Donna and Sam; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elinore, his first wife, Kay, and great-grandson Charlie Hunt.
In 1998 Malcolme moved back to Concord and married Fran Sawtelle. He lived there with Fran right up until the time of his death at the age of 92. In this second chapter of his life, he and Fran enjoyed over 25 years of love and happiness together and he gained an extended family consisting of four additional children, Randy, Barry and Scott Sawtelle, and Terri Brennen, along with their families.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 21 Centre St. in Concord, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m, at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Granite VNA Hospice House, Shriners Hospital c/o Bektash, or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Cremation Society of N.H. is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.