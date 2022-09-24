Louis G. Richards Jr., 88, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away at his home in Marlborough on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with his family by his side.
His parents, Ida M. (Therrien) and Louis G. Richards Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 7, 1934, in Keene. Louis grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
He served in the Army National Guard and was inducted into the Army, where he was stationed in Germany serving during the allied occupations following the end of World War II.
He worked with Markem Corp. in Keene, as a machinist and later as supervisor of the quality control department, for 43 years.
Louis was an accomplished musician, playing lead guitar and singing in his country western band, “The Esquires.” He also loved the out-of-doors, fishing and hunting, snowmobiling, and creating many wonderful memories at the family camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, boating and waterskiing.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children, Ron Richards and his wife, Wendi, of Keene, Kathi Richards-Cassidy and her partner, David Krasner of Rutland, Vt., and Doreen Mantha and her husband, Stephen, of Rindge; grandchildren Tana Roe and her husband, RJ, Daniel Richards and his partner, Brodie Iosue, and Trevor Cassidy and his wife, Liz; his sister-in-law, Joan Barrett of Pinellas Park, Fla.; his niece, Rose Ferranti of Marlborough; and his nephew, David Stone of Dublin. His wife of 66 years, Jean E. (Fowle) Richards, died on July 10, 2020. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Richards, a grandson, Ryan Richards, and a granddaughter, Brooke Cassidy.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Richards’ memory to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Richards’ care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
