Lisa A. (Chickering) Johnson, 57, a resident of North Walpole and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully while sleeping in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

She was born a daughter to Ruth (Frink) and the late Winford Chickering Sr. on March 29, 1965, in Brattleboro. Lisa was educated locally at Keene High School in the class of 1983. She continued her education at Franklin Pierce College, studying accounting.

