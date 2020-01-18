Linda L. Schlichting
Linda L. (Young) Schlichting, 76, a longtime resident of Spofford, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born the daughter of the late Beatrice (Shackett) and Roy Young on Aug. 5, 1943, in Keene. She attended school in Troy and was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School.
On March 23, 1963, she exchanged vows with Philip W. Schlichting. They were married just shy of 57 years.
Linda was a department manager of ladies fashions at Bradlees Department Store for 25 years. Following that she was a sales associate at TJ Maxx in Keene.
She enjoyed trips to the casino, watching golf and watching NASCAR. She was enthusiastic about birds and loved to watch them.
Mrs. Schlichting is survived by her husband, Philip W. Schlichting of Spofford; her children, Peter J. Schlichting of Spofford, Kristen L. Howe of Keene and Kimberly A. Schlichting and her husband, Damon Anothony, of Lexington, Ky.; her sister, Gail Coppola of Keene; six grandchildren, Ryan Black, Nicole Black, Matthew Black, Courtney Howe, D.J. Howe and Brandon Howe; 10 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Linda’s wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Linda L. Schlichting to Spofford Volunteer Fire Department, 9 Pontiac Drive, Spofford 03462; or to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com