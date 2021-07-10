Leonard E. Frazier Jr., 77, formerly of Winchester and Swanzey, died July 7, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua after a period of declining health and 25 years living with multiple sclerosis.
Lenny was born April 2, 1944, son of the late Gertrude (Bridge) and Leonard Frazier Sr. He was educated in Swanzey schools and attended Keene High School. As a young teenager, he worked many hours in the family’s furniture-making business.
Lenny enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He served for three years, including a stint in Germany. Not long after returning home to New Hampshire, he met Karen Maylin at the Rhythm Ranch in Winchester. They were married Oct. 30, 1965.
Lenny worked for many years at the Homestead Woolen Mill in Swanzey, including as supervisor. He was self-employed for years, repairing radiators, recycling materials and cars (“junking”), and building furniture. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.
Lenny was smart, funny and independent-minded. Though very stubborn and opinionated, he was typically well-liked by those he met. He was a sports fan, and especially loved the Yankees, Celtics and NASCAR. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed being in his shop, making things. He was proud of building the family home from the ground up, even though being on the roof scared him. His family is glad to be able to partly furnish their homes with pieces he made.
Lenny’s wife of 40 years, Karen, passed away in 2006. He is survived by his five children: Lenny Frazier III, Mindy Myott, Christy Frazier, Jamie Frazier and his wife Deanna, and Jody Frazier and his wife Denise. He had eight grandchildren, Jaody Myott, Elisa Downing, Cody Myott, Faith Frazier, Hayley Frazier, Meghan Frazier, Nicholas Frazier and Aaron Frazier, who passed away in 2018. He also had six great-grandchildren: Aubrie, Bryce, Saige, Mark, Lila and Casey. Lenny is also survived by five siblings; his twin sister Linda Burt, Donna Canfield, Thomas Frazier, Heidi Prentice and Penny Stephens. His sister Wendy Frazier died earlier. He lost his best friend, Beatrice Bashaw, in 2000.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care he received in his later years from Fidelma “Faye” Hildreth and other caregivers, which allowed him to remain in his home, though wheelchair-bound.
There are no services and burial will be private. Donations in Lenny’s memory can be made to Gert’s Pantry, P.O. Box 5, West Swanzey, NH 03469. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.