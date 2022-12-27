Leona M. “Lee” Lancey, 88, formerly of Spofford and Sarasota, Fla., passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at the Pine Heights Center in Brattleboro.
Her parents, Richard and Lena (Willett) Castor, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 10, 1934, in Keene. She grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
On Aug. 28, 1954, she married Ernest “Ernie” Lancey Jr., in Los Angeles. The couple moved back to New Hampshire, where Lee took a job at Electrosonics in Spofford, where she worked for many years.
In 1987, Lee and Ernie moved to Sarasota, Fla., enjoying being in the warm weather and eventually retiring there. Upon the passing her husband, Ernie, in 2012, Lee moved to Vermont to be with her family. She attended the Newfane, Vt., church, and enjoyed many happy years in Vermont.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Wester of Jaffrey and Roberta Dunham of Townsend, Vt.; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Lancey of Keene; her grandchildren, April Anderson and her husband, David, Wayne Rathburn, Heather Lancey, Haley Ruyffelaert and her husband, Justin; her great-grandchildren, Allison Anderson, Amy Anderson and Scarlett Ruyffelaert.
Her parents; her husband, Ernest Lancey Jr.; a son, Calvin Lancey; a grandson, Leroy Dunham; and brothers Reginald Castor and Roland Castor, all predeceased Leona.
Per Lee’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family in the spring.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Lancey’s memory to the Newfane First Congregational Church, P.O. Box 27, Newfane, Vt. 05345; or to the Grace Cottage Foundation, c/o Grace Cottage Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend, Vt. 05353.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Lancey’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.