Calling hours for Leila F. Brown, 70, of Keene and formerly Winchester, who passed away on June 28, 2021, will be held on Wednesday, July 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, N.H. All are welcomed to attend. A full obituary will be announced shortly (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).