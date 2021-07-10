Laura L. (Garrow) Britton, 75, of Keene, passed away on July 6, 2021. She passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of her home. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
