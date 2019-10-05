David C. Joyce
David C. Joyce, age 79, formerly of Keene, now residing in Plymouth, passed away in his sleep on Sept. 27, 2019. David was born in Massachusetts and moved to Keene around 1943. David was a student at Keene State College and graduated in 1962. He was a science and math teacher at a junior high school in Massachusetts for a short time after graduating. David held multiple positions at MPB/Timken for many years. When he retired he took over running his parents’ campground in Plymouth, which he helped build from the ground up. David was an avid reader and collector of books and comics, and had an extensive music collection.
David is survived by his wife, Linda (Campbell), their four daughters, Heather (Kraus) and her husband, Kevin; Holly (Hodge) and her husband, Adam; Heidi (Joyce) and her fiance, Jonathan; Melodie (Martinez) and her husband, George; David’s three stepchildren, James Sutherland and his wife, MaryKay, Becky Foster and her husband, Allen, and Nancy Masters and her husband, Robert; 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and lastly, a sister, Diane Short, and her husband, Cliff. David is predeceased by his father, Sumner, his mother, Phyllis, and brother, Donald.
Services will be held at Plymouth Sands Campground, 3 Quincy Road, Plymouth, in the ballfield on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 12-3 p.m.