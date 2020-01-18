Joyce A. Chaput
Joyce A. Chaput, 83, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and formerly of Swanzey, passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, following a period of declining health, with family by her side.
She was born on May 26, 1936, in Jackson, Maine, the daughter of the late Hiram B. and Lena P. (Linnell) Peabody. Joyce was a graduate of Keene High School with the Class of 1953.
Joyce held numerous jobs throughout her life. Working in the Woolen Mill, Medical Supply Assembly and Wendy’s. Most of all, she loved her work in the school lunchroom and driving a bus, where she could interact with the children.
On Feb. 12, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Chaput Sr.
Joyce had been a member of the Moose Lodge in Keene. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and friends. They had many adventures, traveling to all 50 states, all throughout Canada, and Europe. More than anything, she enjoyed being in the company of her family, with many family holidays and gatherings.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her family: her husband, Robert E. Chaput of St. Petersburg; children Frederick V. Chaput and his wife, Nancy, of Richmond, Bobbi Jo Daudelin of Ocala, Fla., Linda L. Biagiotti and her husband, John, of Pittsfield, Mass., Terri L. Finke and her husband, Doug, of Seminole, Fla., Tina S. Hughes of Ocala, Toni S. Powling and her husband, Calvin, of Newfane, Vt., and Robert E. Chaput Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Swanzey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her mother, Lena Peabody, her father, Hiram Peabody, and two sisters.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral service will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the spring at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Joyce A. Chaput’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences or to share a kind word, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.