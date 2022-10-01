John S. MacAllister, 83, of Stoddard passed away on Sept. 13 after being stricken ill at home. He left us while listening to his favorite songs, “My Way” and “Come Fly with Me,” by Frank Sinatra.

John was the first of four sons of Dr. John D. and Shirley Beth (Stone) MacAllister. He was born in 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, then lived in Elgin, Texas, while his father served in the Army Air Corps. The family moved to Keene in 1946 where John attended school. John graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1962 with a degree in geology and proudly led the family on a number of explorations of local feldspar, gold, mica and garnet mines. After trying his hand at selling insurance and then teaching school in Fitzwilliam, John joined Markem Corp., where he was the head of various departments, including advertising, marketing and sales, for many years. He then worked at Choice Industrial Solutions (formerly Perkins Bassett and Wright) until his retirement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.