John D. Miller, 74 of Hinsdale, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 27, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born in Buckland, Mass., on Dec. 13, 1946 the son of Theodore and Thelma (French) Miller.
He was married to the love of his life, the former Barbara Chamberlain on Jan. 14, 1967.
John worked in several area paper mills in the area as a maintenance mechanic. He also worked at Vermont Yankee in the early stages of its construction. In his younger years, he was a coach in the Hinsdale Little League, and was an avid softball player well into his 50s. He loved NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots. He was a great fan of country music, loving to dance at family and friend functions and get-togethers.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara; his sons, John Miller Jr. of Chesterfield, and Jeff Miller of Hinsdale; his daughters, Dawn Titus and her husband, Neal, of Chesterfield, and Shari McQuire and her husband, Harry, of Orono, Maine; his brothers, Roger and his wife, Shirley, of Ozark, Ala., Norman Sr. and his wife, Paula, of Northfield, Mass.; his sisters, Diane Nadeau and her husband, Dennis, and Julie Seymour and her husband, Daniel, both of Hinsdale; five grandchildren, Courtney Hartley and her husband, Chad, Carissa Parkins and her fiance, Even, Cameron Parkins and partner, Sarah, Seth Miller and Wade Miller; great granddaughters Rori and Logan Hartley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Frances Benoit and Georgianna Dingman, brother Theodore Miller Sr., and his beloved dog Benji. John will be sadly missed by his large family and many friends.
Funeral services with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Hinsdale, will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfunealhome.com.