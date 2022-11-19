Jacob J. “Jay” Albert, 50, a resident of Keene and formerly of Acton, Mass., passed away peacefully while sleeping on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
He was born a son to Anthonette “Toni” J. (Awalt) and the late Walter H. Albert Jr. in Worcester, Mass., on March 25, 1972. He was educated at Acton-Boxboro Regional High School in Acton, Mass., in the class of 1991.
Jay was formerly employed by the Cheshire Fire Protection Company in Troy as a pipe fitter for five years. He also worked for Noremac Sprinkler Systems in Salem, N.H., as a pipe fitter for 10 years.
Jacob loved watching football, every Boston sports team, and especially loved to spend time with his daughter and family.
Mr. Albert is survived by his mother, Anthonette “Toni” Albert of Swanzey; his two children, Joseph P. Albert of Destin, Fla,. and Emma G. Albert of Keene; his sister, Kari Paakki of Swanzey; and Jacob’s significant other Khristina Johnson of Keene. He is also survived by his three nephews, Cameron Paakki of Swanzey, Maxwell and Nicholas Mehigan of Acton, Mass.; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He is now at rest with his father, Walter Albert Jr.
A celebration of Jacob’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey, N.H. 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, N.H. 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
