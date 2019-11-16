Helen E. Pyrro
Helen E. (Christofferson) Pyrro, 91, an Acton, Mass., native and a former resident of Fitzwilliam, where she was an active member of the Fitzwilliam Community Church, passed peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William R. Pyrro; her parents, Edwin H. and Gladys A. Christofferson; and three of her sisters, Jacklyn, Mildred and Margie. She is survived by her sons Wayne Pyrro and wife, Nancy, of Littleton and Randall Pyrro and wife, Cathy, of West Springfield; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra L. Taylor of Acton.
Visiting hours are Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with the funeral service following at 11:30 a.a. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Route 111), Acton. Burial is in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton, Mass.
Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, Mass. 01801. Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com for directions and to leave condolences.