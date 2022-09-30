Grace Upton Layman, 96, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2022 following a period of failing health. She received wonderful care from the staff at Langdon Place of Keene during the last six years of her life.
Grace was born in Cody, Wyo., on Dec. 28, 1925, to Gabriel S and Grace (Henderson) Upton. She was named for her mother and grandmother. She grew up in Colorado, her favorite place.
Her father was a Methodist minister, and the family moved often. Grace graduated from Denver University with a BA in religion and sociology in 1947. She lived at home for a year after graduation to help with her five younger siblings following her mother’s death, then worked in the accounting office for Stanolind Oil and Gas in Tulsa, Okla., and Casper, Wyo.
On a skiing trip with Stanolind co-workers she met the love of her life, Frederic (Fred) G. Layman, an oil exploration geologist. Grace and Fred were married in 1955 and they soon moved to the Boston area, where Grace worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and Radcliffe College while Fred attended Harvard University. She worked as secretary to the principal at the local school in Rosemont, Pa., for several years while their children attended grade school, and then director of volunteer services in the Keene School District until her retirement in 1985.
Grace enjoyed traveling with her family throughout the U.S. and Canada on camping trips, accompanying Fred while he collected minerals. She enjoyed reading and learning about new scientific and medical discoveries. She created beautiful fabric art and beaded jewelry and had a wonderful sense of color. She loved people, listening with a genuinely caring ear to their stories, loved her family, and was a fount of information about her family history. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Keene for many years, serving on many committees and singing in the choir. Grace was a second generation, 75-year member of P.E.O., an international philanthropic and educational organization for women that held a very special place in her heart. She became a charter member of her local chapter in Keene in 1983 and served on the board for the Northeast District Chapter of P.E.O., becoming its president in 1996-1997.
She was a strong believer in the value of education and the equality of all people. Grace will be remembered for her independence, intelligence, kindness and her “smiling eyes.”
Grace was predeceased by her husband Fred Layman, her son Eric Layman, and her brother Gabe Upton. She is survived by her daughter Marjorie Layman and partner Norman Spicher of Keene; her sisters Alice Cunningham of Lacey, Wash., Mary Nelson of Chico, Calif., and Donna Upton of Amherst, Mass.; her brother Bob Upton and sister-in-law Kay Upton of Granbury, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Grace’s wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace’s name to The Community Kitchen Inc., P.O. Box 1315, 37 Mechanic St., Keene, NH 03431.
