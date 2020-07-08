Gertrude E. ‘Gert’ Croteau
Gertrude E. “Gert” Croteau, 82, of Manchester, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Elliot Hospital following a period of declining health.
Born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Martel) Coll.
Gert was educated in local schools and she graduated from Pembroke Academy. Gert was a domestic engineer for 65 years. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, watching UNH and Patriots football, and going to lunch with her family and friends. Gert will be remembered for being stubborn, and she fought to live life to the end. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Croteau in 2016.
She is survived by her children Carol Croteau and her husband, William Waters of Gilford, Darlene Thesasiri and her husband, Paul, of Orlando, Fla., and Michael Croteau and his wife, Terri, of Litchfield; siblings Dorothy Emond of Lebanon, Robert Coll and his wife, Betsy, of Manchester, and Patricia Bowen of Loudon; six grandchildren, Abbey, Andrew, Ainsley, Anastasia, Jeffrey and Steven; two great grandchildren, Evelyn and Eloise; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside service will be held with the family. Her graveside service can be viewed remotely by visiting her tribucast at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/49608714 any time after 2 p.p. Friday. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y., 10016. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com