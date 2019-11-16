Georgine D. Ramirez
Georgine D. (Dyer) Ramirez, 82, a resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Patten, Maine, the daughter of Earl and Olive (Young) Dyer.
She was a strong, independent, adventurous woman. She was a wonderful artist and created many beautiful paintings, drawings and sculptures throughout her life. She loved to read. She had a love of horses and enjoyed caring for and riding them. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her sons, John Smith Jr. and his wife, Karen, Barton A. Smith and his wife, Darlene, and Glenn Smith and his wife, Christine; her brothers, Kenneth Dyer and his wife, Linda, James Dyer and his companion, Lugene, and Larry Dyer and his wife, Angela; her sisters, Wilda Payne, Marguerite Dyer, Julie Conner and her husband, Richard, and Earlene Lawrence and her husband, Bryan; her stepmother, Sarah “Sally” Dyer; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Dyer and her sister Lori Dyer.
Georgine’s family will remember her in private services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with arrangements.