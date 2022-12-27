Elsa Malaise Lindenfeld, 60, died on Christmas morning after a long illness from which she did not recover.
Elsa was born in Caracas, Venezuela. During her youth she was a surfer chick. She moved to New York City for a temporary stay at 17, but due to circumstances, remained in the United States for the duration of her life. The circumstances being love, motherhood, politics and Dolphin season tickets.
She was a member of the Monadnock Lions Club, a tireless devotee of Hello Kitty and an early, modern-era adherent of the tattoo arts. She possessed style. When she drove, she drove with a gangster lean.
Her life comprised a sampling of towering triumphs and soul-crushing disappointments. Ultimately, the Dolphins let her down.
In the final tally, she had spent the majority of her years in her adopted home of New Hampshire, a state and a state of mind which she embraced with enthusiasm. During her residency she spearheaded the rehabilitation of numerous real properties, launched the once-great Marlborough Madness Street Fair and founded a variety of business ventures that at one time employed more than 80 individuals.
Some of her original cocktail creations are without parallel. She took risks, but she did not take any poop. She could be heartless in employer employee relations. Business was business. No hard feelings. Or were there?
In her view, the 1970s produced the best cars, fashion and interior design.
With a facility for languages, she held command of Spanish, English and Italian and could present a reasonable defense in Portuguese and Hebrew.
She was a voracious reader, one of the few to have actually finished Ulysses, (in an adopted language no less) though it failed to impress. Writers she endorsed included Borges, Lewis Carroll and Donald Harington, with whom she corresponded. Musicians she favored cite Richard Thompson, Dexter Gordon, Pecker and Davíd Garza, who, in her words, “never wrote a bad song.”
She lamented never eating sushi in Japan, never seeing Kevin Johansen live in concert, nor ever having set foot in a Buc-ee’s Truck Stop. From there the regret list goes on, ad infinitum ...
A child of parents who fled Big State and then Bigger State, her hobbies included; work, watching other people eat, and kicking commie butt.
She was conservative, liberty-minded and a supporter of the Second Amendment. She was pro Israel. She loved Elvis. She believed in God.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you reconsider your support for the Democratic Party.
She is survived by a husband of 40 years, offspring, a house cat, dogs, family, friends and a catalog of enemies which is diverse and inclusive.
Colorín, colorado, este cuento se ha acabado.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.