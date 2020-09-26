Life’s journey is not to arrive at the grave safely, in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting “WOW ... what a ride.” Last week, on a bright sunny day, Karen and Johnson took Edward on his last earthly motorcycle ride. They visited the base of the majestic Mount Monadnock, crossed covered bridges, and traveled some of his favorite country roads in the region.
The kind, gentle, caring heart of Edward “Bulldog” Fortunato stopped beating on Jan. 31, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his adoring wife by his side.
Edward was born March 10, 1959, in Keene to Humberto Fortunato and Columbia Irene (De Crescenzo). Ed attended area schools, graduating from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1977. He maintained many friendships with his classmates and loved attending his class reunions.
Edward married the love of his life, Karen (Johnson), on May 5, 1979, at the Gilsum Congregational Church, with family and friends by their side. In 1980, they bought a house together in Swanzey. This was a dream come true for him, and he spent the next 40 years remodeling and starting various other projects.
Edward’s life was changed on March 10, 1983, when his son Johnson was born. He jumped into fatherhood with both feet, enjoying ball games, field trips and helping Johnson become an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He especially enjoyed his property becoming a home base for monthly campouts for Boy Scout Troop 298.
Although Ed never served in the military, he had a great love and respect for those who did. He was very patriotic and loved New Hampshire and the USA. Edward’s passion was in motorcycles and going on rides to explore both new and well-loved places. Ed and Karen enjoyed attending Laconia Bike week and Americade for many years, traveling to Tail of the Dragon, Kitty Hawk and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Niagara Falls, the seacoast of New England and their all-time favorite, Gettysburg, Pa. Ed was driver and had to manhandle the beast and Karen sat on the back like a princess and told him where to go!
Edward also loved sci-fi shows, talk radio, playing the harmonica, watching the Three Stooges, target practice and wood carving.
Ed enjoyed his work at various places including Reedy’s Food Center, Dunkin’ Donuts, Keene Housing, 5-Star Beverage and Bulldog Building Maintenance, his own maintenance business.
Ed is survived by his wife, Karen, who will miss him forever; his son, Johnson, and his wife, Missy; and his pride and joy and the new loves of his life, his grandchildren, Sawyer and Sylas. Additionally, his sister, Carol Fortunato; his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Johnson; his sister-in-law, Amy (Johnson) Deem; his nieces, Joyell (Emmond) Lambert, Kristen (Johnson) Rounds, Heather (Johnson) Rurka, Amanda Maher; and nephew, Adrian Emmond; and his longtime friends, Gary Gammans and Allan Chase.
He shared his home with many pets over the years and leaves behind Rocky and his favorite cat ever Miley.
Ed was preceded by his parents, Humberto and Irene, his stepmother, Betty Fortunato, and his sister, JoAnn Maher.
There will not be services; however, the family would love you to take a motorcycle ride in the sunshine, raise your glass in a toast, give your loved ones a hug (Edward was a hugger!), and please think of him and smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Ed Fortunato Memorial Fund at any Savings Bank of Walpole.