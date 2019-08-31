Doris M. Berthiaume
The skilled hands of the creative hairstylist fell still with the passing of Doris M. Berthiaume, 92, a lifelong resident of Keene, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Langdon Place of Keene.
Her parents, Albert and Marion (Boucher) Drogue, welcomed their daughter into the world on Sept. 15, 1926, in Keene. Doris was a 1944 graduate of Keene High School.
On Nov. 23, 1946, Doris married the love of her life, Albert “Albie” Berthiaume. The couple shared 65 years of marriage until his passing in 2012.
Doris worked for many years with Coiffure by Ethel in Keene. She and Albie also owned and ran the successful B&W Upholstering Co.
Having a deep, abiding faith, Doris was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and a longtime member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality, serving as president. Doris also was a member and past president of the Knights of Columbus Council 819 Ladies Auxiliary.
When not hard at work, Doris enjoyed bingo, puzzles and playing cards. She was also an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was also very involved in orchestrating her class reunions.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her wonderful family of nieces and nephews, including Maryann Rosner of Granite Bay, Calif., Carollynn Cutter of Nashua, Louis “Chip” Drogue of Roxbury, Rosemary Bluhm of Somerset, Calif., Alan Drogue of Keene, Kevin Drogue of Hanover, Mass., Kenneth Drogue of Naples, Fla., and Donna Curboy of Sturbridge, Mass.; her sister-in-law, Marie Drogue of Sturbridge; and many extended family members. In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was predeceased by two brothers, Earl Drogue and Donald Drogue; a sister-in-law, Florence Drogue; and a nephew, Earl “Newby” Drogue.
Family and friends are invited to call Monday evening, Sept. 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Berthiaume’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, No. 200, Framingham, Mass. 01701.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.