David A. Olmstead
David A. Olmstead (Homey), 44, of Winchester passed away Oct. 15, 2019, after a long battle with addiction.
He was born in Keene June 10, 1975, to Nancy E. (Driscoll) Dziedzic and Edward J. Olmstead Sr. David attended Winchester Elementary School and Thayer Middle/High School. He played soccer, baseball and basketball. Basketball was his passion. He scored over 1,000 points and was known as “a show boat.”
He played on various softball teams with the Keene Men’s Softball League. His favorite NASCAR driver was No. 48, Jimmy Johnson. He liked the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox baseball teams. He enjoyed playing golf with his good friend Roland and betting on fantasy football. From when he was a little guy, David always loved the Miami Dolphins. He was invited to go see them play against the Patriots in Foxboro at Gillette Stadium. He dressed up in his Miami Dolphins gear, sat on the Patriots’ side and cheered his team on. He loved watching, over and over, the TV series “Dawson’s Creek” and “Lost.”
David worked at Monadnock Fruit Co., J.A. Jubb and most recently at Carbone’s.
David will be greatly missed by his parents, Nancy and Walter Dziedzic of Winchester; his father, Edward J. Olmstead Sr. of Leander, Texas; brothers Edward J. Olmstead Jr. (Shauna) and Walter “Buddy” Dziedzic; sister Melissa Lehr of Texas; niece Meghan R. Olmstead of Summerville, S.C.; nephews Andrew W. Dziedzic and Finnegan E.T. Olmstead; his girlfriend, Kelly Gray, and her children; and his paternal grandmother, Dorothy J. Ferni of West Swanzey. David also leaves behind his favorite cousin, Kerry Hall, who he loved very much, and another cousin, Gary Carle, who was as close to him as a brother. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends that loved him. He also leaves behind two of his favorite girls, Tonya Hopkins and Karen Gibbs. David was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Russell J. and Maxine E. Driscoll, and his paternal grandfathers, Cleo V. Olmstead and John F. Boyle.
There are no services planned at this time. Plans for a Celebration of Life to be held next summer will be announced at a later date.
