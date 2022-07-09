Darlene Marie (Thurston) Gray of Keene passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022, after a long illness.
Born in Keene on Jan. 10, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Lucellas C. and Shirley M. (Lamoureux) Thurston.
She grew up in Keene, attended St. Joseph’s school and graduated from Keene High School. For several years after graduating, she lived in Dublin and worked as the assistant to the editor of Yankee Magazine.
Darlene moved to Hawaii in the early 1980s where, for many years, she owned and operated a cleaning service. She lived there for over 30 years, but returned to Keene in 2011 to help care for her ailing mother.
Darlene had a passion for cooking as well as a real talent for interior design. She loved animals and volunteered at the Keene Humane Society before her own health began to decline.
She is survived by her brother, Bryan K. Thurston (spouse Helen) of Keene; sisters Donna J. Webb and Debra A. Emerson of Naples, Fla., and Denise L. Burton of Swanzey; four nieces; five grandnieces and three grandnephews; as well as many cousins.
There will be no calling hours and burial in Monadnock View Cemetery will be private.
Memorial donations in Darlene Gray’s name may be made in her honor to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Arrangements have been trusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. To express condolences or to share a memory of Darlene at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
