Dana L. Castle, 71, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Sept. 18, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center following a period of declining health.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1950, in Danvers, Mass.
A Vietnam veteran, Dana joined the United States Army at 17. He served from 1967 to 1974 and was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, “The Herd.”
Dana had been employed for over 30 years as a designer, draftsman and machinist/CNC operator at Findings in Keene.
A devoted volunteer at the Monadnock Humane Society, Dana enjoyed caring for the animals and adopted many into his loving home over the years. He was an active life member of Keene VFW Post 799. He served as House Committee chairman, quarter master, and past commander.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and cross-country skiing. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed for his kind heart and warm smile.
Dana leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Sherrie Castle; two sons, Allen Palmer of New Hampshire and Ron Castle of Florida; stepchildren Jennifer Buzel of Arizona, Kimberly Gardner of North Carolina and Ryan Duhaime of New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Michelle Draveski and her family of Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother David Castle.
A celebration of Dana’s life will be held Nov 10 at the Keene VFW, time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dana L. Castle’s name are requested to be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Castle family or to share memories and photos of Dana, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
