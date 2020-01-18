Cynthia A. Sanchez
Cynthia Ann Farman Sanchez, daughter of Pearl and Miller Farman, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2019, in Bowling Green, Ky., where she had lived for the past four years. She was 67. Prior to that she lived in West Swanzey, Keene and Lebanon, N.H.
Cindy attended Monadnock Regional High School, received a degree from the Community College in Greenfield, and took several classes from Franklin Pierce College. Cynthia was employed at both Franklin Pierce College and Dartmouth College for a number of years before her retirement.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Secore, in 2018. She leaves behind her beloved son, Carl, and his wife, April; her sisters, Nancy Zimmerman of Moultonborough and Joyce Farman of Alexandria, Va.; and her brother, Steven of Castleton, Vt. She will be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Cindy always found the time to help those in need. Her kindness and generosity will be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring when her remains will be interred in the Oak Hill Cemetery in West Swanzey.