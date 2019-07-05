Corinne E. and Walter R. Koivunen
Corinne E. Koivunen, 90, passed on June 28, 2019.
Born on Dec. 11, 1928, to Florence (Marshall) Abbott-Kimball and Donald B. Abbott of Keene, she was raised in Keene and graduated from Keene High School. She was a waitress at dining rooms in her younger years and then an Avon representative for 40 years. Once she started her family, which was her primary focus, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them.
She is predeceased by her parents, sister Irene Croteau, and a nephew.
Walter R. Koivunen, 90, passed on June 29, 2019.
Born on Dec. 27, 1928, to Ina (Korpeinen) and William Koivunen, he was raised in Fitzwilliam and moved to Keene in his 20s. He is a veteran, having served in the Army National Guard. He worked in the automotive industry most of his adult life with 35 years at the Chevrolet-Oldsmobile dealership in Keene ending his career at Fairfield Motors. He then worked at Sanel in Keene part-time after his retirement.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother George W. Koivunen of Keene.
They were married on Dec. 31, 1953, at a candlelight service in Keene. Together their primary focus was their family. Both active at Grace United Methodist, they worked Church suppers with Corinne being a member of the woman’s group, Church choir, and a Sunday school teacher. Walter was head usher for many years.
Walter was also a Boy Scout leader for several years and was honored with Leader of the Year.
They are survived by a daughter, Karen Morse (Mike) of Spofford; a son, Keven W. Koivunen of Keene; two granddaughters, Tiffany Howard (Adam) of Swanzey and Brittany Morse of Spofford; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Carter Howard of Swanzey; along with several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a public graveside service on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MA/NH Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Please reference the “Peaceful Memories Team.”
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.