Charles Sean Patrick Day

Charles Sean Patrick “Charlie” Day, 24, a longtime resident of Marlborough and formerly of Alstead and Chester, Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home after a lifelong illness, with the love of his family near. The last words he spoke to his mother and Dr. Suzanne Nabi-Trembly were: “I waits for the brother,” and he indeed did, signifying the very close and special bond they shared.
Charlie was the son of Tammy M. (Numberg) and Mark F. Day. Born May 8, 1995, in Williamsburg, Va., Charlie entered the lives of the Day family when they adopted him at 5 years old. “He made us all better people, by being in our lives,” his mother stated.
He was a special child, suffering from a rare brain malformation called schizencephaly, blindness and seizures. However, none of these issues prevented him from enjoying life and bringing great joy to everyone he encountered. He had a smile that would brighten up a room. He was a beautiful young man with a loving soul. Charlie enjoyed singing and listening to classical music, especially Mozart. He had a large collection of stuffed toys and Disney memorabilia, visiting there with his family twice, often mentioning his trips as if they were yesterday. Charlie took great joy in listening to his older brother play video games. He was also spiritual and a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Swanzey, where he attended services.
Charlie is survived by his parents, Mark and Tammy Day of Marlborough; his brother, Tyler R. Day of Cary, N.C.; cousins, extended family and friends.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Charlie S.P. Day to: We Are Rare — RARE Awareness (research and education of brain disorders) at www.wearerare.org. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
The family would like to send a special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Nabi Tremblay and Dr. Gendron for their kind and compassionate care for our son and family. We would also like to thank the staff and support staff on the Medical Surgical Unit at Cheshire Medical Center for always going above and beyond the normal course of care for Charlie.