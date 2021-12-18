Catherine “Diane” Chandler, 76, of Swanzey, passed away Nov. 22, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Diane was comforted by family at the time of her passing. She was born March 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Charles Cameron and Eileen (Morris) Cameron. She has two siblings, a brother Robert and sister Louise. Their mother, Eileen, passed away at an early age and the family grew when Charles married Thelma Thayer of Abington. Thelma’s children are David, Bruce, Jim and Janice.
Diane was a graduate of Rockland (Mass.) High School. Diane then married the love of her life, Leon “David” Chandler. They joined hands in marriage on May 24, 1963, at the Justice of the Peace in Rockland. They were blessed with two boys, Del and Gary Chandler.
She enjoyed entering the workforce once the boys had grown, first as a substitute teacher at the Rockland Public Schools, then at the Rockland Town Hall.
She had many passions and causes. She was a devout born-again Christian and did her best to live her life according to those beliefs. She also loved caring for animals ... large and small. When the family moved to Swanzey from Rockland, the first order of business was housing and caring for rescued horses. There were also a fair share of smaller critters like dogs, cats and chickens. She became expert in their care and taught those skills to family. She loved to teach and often had her grandkids and day care kids participating in “Lessons with MiMi.”
Diane is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leon D. Chandler; her two sons, Del Chandler and his partner, Tom Hastings, of Nelson, and Gary and his wife, Elaine Chandler, of Berwick, Maine; three grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Tia Chandler, of Keene, Mack Chandler of Berwick, Maine, and Mollie Chandler of Salem, Mass.; three great grandchildren, Jyl, Moss and Lorelei of Keene; her brother Robert and his wife, Patty Cameron, of California, and her sister Louise Curtin of Massachusetts; as well as her step-siblings and many other dear family members and friends.
Funeral Services have not been scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be arranged in the spring of 2022. Diane was cremated at Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Keene. Her remains are with her loving husband.