Bruce R. Lancey Sr.
Bruce Richard Lancey Sr., 69, formerly of Keene, died unexpectedly March 5, 2019, in Anderson, S.C.
Born Jan. 17, 1950, to Richard and Barbara (Derby) Lancey, Bruce attended Keene schools and served in the United States Marine Corps from August 1968 until his honorable discharge in June 1974. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Bruce will be fondly remembered for his love of cars, artistic abilities and his beautiful singing voice.
Besides his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a son, Bruce Richard Lancey Jr.; and most recently by another son, Shawn Richard Lancey Sr. He is survived by two daughters, Merideth Wilson and her husband, James, and Hope Lancey; three sisters, Debora Heath and her husband, John, Patsy DiBernardo and her husband, John, and Cathie Michel; two brothers, Richard Lancey and Mark Lancey; his aunt, Judy Beauregard; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, with military honors, at the privacy and convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to the SemperFiFund.org.