Brenda L. (Carpenter) Woods, 78, of Swanzey, died peacefully on July 5, 2022. She passed peacefully with her husband and family and close friends by her side, after a period of declining health.
Brenda was born the daughter of the late Helen (Gormley) and Frances Carpenter on Sept. 3, 1943, in Keene. She was educated in Massachusetts and graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1961. Brenda went on in her studies and attended business school.
On July 13, 1987, she exchanged vows with Milton E. Woods in a simple service in Swanzey, with close family and friends in attendance. They remained married for 35 years.
She was employed at C.R. Bard in Fitzwilliam as an assembler and quality control specialist for 26 years before her retirement in 1991. Previously, she had been employed by the Ray Plastics Co. in Winchendon, Mass., as an assembler for five years.
Brenda had many interests in life. Time was spent crocheting, working on needle craft projects and puzzles. She enjoyed working in her garden and flowerbeds. Brenda’s love for life came from her husband and children, grandchildren and, in time, great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Woods is survived by her husband, Milton E. Woods of Swanzey; three children and their spouses, Michael L. Cushman Sr. and his wife, Deb, of Swanzey, Sherry L. Wright and her husband, Ken, of Fitzwilliam, and Ernest A. Cushman III and his wife, Lisa, of South Carolina; a sister, Wendy Finley of Florida; five grandchildren, Michael L. Cushman Jr., Korena A. Lingle, Kenneth A. Wright II, Kyle A. Wright and Adam Cushman; a niece, Amanda Finley-Cantrelle; nine great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
The service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey. Burial will take place later, privately, in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Brenda L. Woods to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701.
