Brander N. Merrifield
Brander N. Merrifield, 57, of Harrisville passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon on Nov. 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on Jan. 1, 1962, in Keene, he was the son of the late Richard N. Merrifield and Leonora Merrifield of Harrisville.
Brander was known to be one of the finest carpenters in the area, with his artistic ability and an eye for aesthetics. His craftsmanship lives on in many of the fine homes in the Monadnock Region. He lived to share his craft with those he cared for, and was a patient teacher. With the right project on hand, Brander could be easily lost in his work, transforming reclaimed and salvaged wood into beautiful work to be enjoyed for generations. He worked with many other talented carpenters in the area, including New England Wood Designs.
Brander met Julie down on the docks on Nantucket, where they shared a love of sailing and the outdoors. They moved to New Hampshire, where together, they built a small house in Nelson. Brander and Julie had three beautiful children together, Emily, Trevor and Taylor, whom they loved dearly. They taught their children to downhill ski, sail and ice skate at a very young age. Brander had fond memories of camping at Hermit Island, trips back to Nantucket and many outdoor adventures. He was proud of his children’s accomplishments and spoke highly of them.
He is survived by his three children, Emily Merrifield and husband, William Liberis, of Beverly, Mass., Trevor Merrifield of Cambridge, Mass., and Taylor Merrifield of Newmarket; his former wife, Julie Merrifield; his sisters Afton Merrifield Rodriguez and Sienna Merrifield Giffin; and his aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp; in addition to nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.
His sense of humor, fun-loving spirit, generosity and loving nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Aldworth Manor in Harrisville on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m./ with opening remarks at 3 p.m. All are welcome.