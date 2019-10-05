Barbara M. Bates
Barbara M. Bates, a longtime resident of Acworth and a former resident of Westport, Conn., died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the age of 88, with her loving family by her side in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Wilton, Conn., to her parents Arthur Green and Agnes (Green) Burns.
Barbara has been a resident of Acworth for more than 30 years and retired co-owner of Marlow’s Cafe, which she ran with the help of her loving husband, William E. Bates Sr., and her daughter Darlene Bates Heinmiller and son Christopher Bates. Before retiring to New Hampshire in the early 1990s after living in Westport, Conn., for over 30 years, she raised her nine children and also worked for many years at The Country Store on the corner of Newtown Turnpike and Wilton Road.
She is survived by her children, William E. Bates, Jr. and girlfriend, Linda, of San Diego, Calif., Susan L. DeLuca of Keene, Karen Eley and husband, Milton Eley, of Acworth, Brian K. Bates and fiance, Laurie McLeod, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Darlene B. Heinmiller and her husband, David Heinmiller, of Terrell, N.C., Bonnie A. Bates of Eugene, Ore., and Christopher Bates and wife, Jody, of Alstead; grandchildren: Brandon and Devon, Dana Goodnow and Adam Goodnow and his wife, Katherine, Jennifer, Christopher and William Eley, Lee, Lindsay and Ryan Bates, Ezra Yellin, Jonathan and Rebecca Bates; great-grandchildren Aaliyah and Joclyne Goodnow, Haykin Davenport, Dominic Eley, Skylar and Dakota Eley; and one great-great grandson, Kingston Labrake. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Green, and his wife, Maxine Green, and by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 60 years William E. Bates Sr.; her parents; her siblings, Arthur Green and Edward Green; and children Baby Boy Bates, Barbara A. Bates and Cindy L. Bates; granddaughter Jessica Bates.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. There are no public calling hours.
Her last wishes were to donate herself to a teaching hospital for research and education. Memorial contributions can be made to Tufts University School of Medicine or a charity of one’s choice.