Avis R. Clark
Avis R. Clark of Largo, Fla., and formerly of Keene passed away Sept. 13, 2019, under the loving care of Hospice at Sabal Palms Rehab Center in Largo after a brief illness.
Avis was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Saint Agatha, Maine, to Albert and Margaret Raymond. Her mother, Margaret, also known by Maggie, passed away from pneumonia when Avis was only 17 months old, leaving Avis and her older sister Geneva in the care of their father. Her father remarried to Leona King, who helped raise his children. Avis was the second oldest of 10 children.
Avis met her husband, Arrie H. Clark, in Presque Isle, Maine. They were married March 30, 1938. They moved to Keene at the urging of his brother Lynwood, to find work after the Hurricane of ’38, where Arrie worked in the woods clearing trees damaged by the winds from the storm. They lived in a small house on Roxbury Road, where they eventually added onto their house as their family grew to three children.
Avis did not work outside her home until their youngest child entered 6th grade. Avis was an excellent cook and baker, making her own breads, doughnuts and desserts. She found a job at Peerless Insurance Co., which was housed in the National Grange Office on West Street. She worked for Peerless for almost 25 years and took early retirement due to her husband’s serious health issues at the time, which forced him into early retirement from Markem Corp.
Avis is predeceased by her husband, Arrie, (2009) of nearly 72 years; her son, Darrel (2013); five brothers, Louis, who was killed during the Korean War, Gerald, Norman, and twin brothers, Darrell and Harold; and two sisters, Geneva and Elaine. She is survived by her son, Alan K. Clark Sr. of Clearwater, Fla., her daughter, Sharon (Wayne) Gordon of Hancock, and her daughter-in-law, Linda Clark of Largo, Fla. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Susan (Scott) Ellsworth of Swanzey, Tamara (Jon) Sterling, Tracey (David) Landry, all of Vermont, and Corey (Sheri) of Manchester, Alan K. Clark Jr. (Michelle) of Texas and Alana (Rob) Rombalski of Wisconsin; two step-grandsons, Robert B. and Wayne C. Gordon of Alton; her sister, Lorraine Rohm of Largo, Fla., and her brother, Ronald (Ellen) of Maine and Florida. Avis had 11 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren and one step-great, great-grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law Sue of Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Avis’ name to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 300, Clearwater, Fla. 33760. A memorial service is planned for June 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Greenvale Cemetery, 515 Forest Road, Greenfield 03047. A reception and celebration of Avis’ life will follow at Oak Park in Greenfield. There was a celebration of Avis’ 98th birthday with close family and friends at the Rehab Center on Aug. 18, 2019.