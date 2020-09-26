Almanzo “LaoMa” Lamoureux of 70 Hearne Road, Pittsboro, N.C., died peacefully in his sleep shortly before midnight Sept. 21, 2020. Although he was awaiting heart surgery, we all somehow expected him to last forever. We will hold him in our hearts for as long as they beat.
He was born in Keene and was a man of great personal charm and style. A flamboyant original with an endless supply of stories about his years in China, the Marine Corps, Taijiquan and the general absurdities of the human condition. He was also a kind and generous man, a passionate teacher and a creative soul.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Selden Durgom Lamoureux; his darlin’ daughter Lakeysha Green and his son-in-law Morreo Green; three grandchildren, Corey and his wife, Kathy, Stephany, and Morreo Jr. “Snook”; three great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a large number of cherished cousins; and his Taiji partner and dear friend Violet Anderson. He also leaves behind a large Taijiquan community and an even larger community of friends collected over the years. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Almanzo Lamoureux, and mother, Mary Ann (Jasienowski) Lamoureux.
“LaoMa” taught Chinese martial arts and Chinese calligraphy for nearly 50 years. He studied in Wuhan, China, from 1985 to 1988 with Ding Hong Kuai, whose influence permeated his teaching. A master of Taijiquan, he never stopped learning, and although he could be an exacting taskmaster, he lived and loved and shared his art unselfishly until he died.
He graduated from Keene High School and received a BS in psychology and an MA in Asian studies from Old Dominion University.
Visitation will be at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Marine Corps charity ToysforTots.com.
Remembrances can be posted at BlackBambooPavilion.com or mailed to Selden Durgom Lamoureux, 70 Hearne Road, Pittsboro N.C. 27312.
Details for a memorial service to be held later next year will be available at BlackBambooPavilion.com. In the meantime, please light a stick of incense, raise a glass, and send out a prayer for this remarkable man.
