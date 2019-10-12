Alberta Anne Moore, 88, an Alstead native, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home. She was born at home in Alstead on March 16, 1931, to Pearl and Edward Griffin.
She graduated from Vilas High School, Class of 1949. She worked for many years at the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. in Keene.
In 1954, she married Elmer Moore. She moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1978, where she continued to work in the insurance industry.
She enjoyed spending time at the beach and socializing with friends. She always looked forward to the winter months, as her two sisters wintered in Sarasota. After her retirement she found a fun part-time job at TJ Maxx, where she worked until her second retirement at age 84.
She returned to New Hampshire three years ago to be closer to family.
Alberta is survived by her children, Glen Moore and wife, Cathy, of Alstead, Patti Potter and husband, James, of Jaffrey; her grandsons, Jesse Moore and wife, Leah, of Alstead, Jeremy Potter of Temple, Nathan Potter, MD, of Wilmington, Del., and Gregory Potter of Jaffrey; her sister, Beverly Moore of Alstead; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Sanford Griffin, Mabel Griffin, Frances Way and Harvey Griffin.
A private family service will be held at a later date.