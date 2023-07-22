Shopify is serious about cutting down on “meeting creep” — the way meetings seem to proliferate on corporate calendars like mushrooms spreading across a shady lawn.

Earlier, the company axed recurring meetings of three or more people and exhorted employees to keep Wednesdays meeting-free. Now, the Ottawa-based e-tailer has integrated a meeting-cost calculator into its calendar app.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

