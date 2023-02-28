Yellen Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, welcomes U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on her arrival for a bilateral meeting at the Mariinsky Palace Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Ukrainian Presidentia/Planet Pix/Zuma Press/TNS

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to reinforce the Biden administration’s support and highlight the economic aid that’s helping keep the embattled nation’s schools, hospitals and other essential services running as Russia’s invasion enters its second year.

Coming a week after President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to the capital, Yellen’s trip — arriving by train Monday under similar secrecy — is intended both to emphasize globally Washington’s commitment to Ukraine and demonstrate back home why the country needs billions of dollars in non-military aid.

