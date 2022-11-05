I’m a victim of identity theft. Thieves stole my wallet out of my purse and were able to find out everything else they needed to steal my identity online. They exploited a system that the government, law enforcement and financial institutions aren’t doing much to improve.
But there are quick and easy steps you can take that will decrease the chances of your identity being stolen, and help mitigate the damage if it is.
Review your credit report
You are eligible to get a free copy of your credit report from each bureau annually. Go through it and make sure everything looks right. Visit annualcreditreport.com to request yours.
Retrieve mail promptly
Stolen mail is one of the easiest ways for thieves to get your information. The people who stole my identity were arrested with a bunch of stolen mail and tools to access mailboxes in their car. Minimize opportunities for your mail to be stolen, especially if you’re expecting any sensitive financial documents like a new debit card or checkbook.
Check your passwords
Make sure your sensitive accounts have strong, unique passwords. If you use the same password everywhere, one account gets hacked and your data are leaked, then all of your accounts are vulnerable. PC Magazine, Wired and CNET all have recommendations for password managers that make it so you don’t have to remember every single one. Check Have I Been Pwned to see which passwords have already appeared in data breaches.
Add two-factor authentication everywhere you can
Yes, it is annoying to spend an extra 10 seconds waiting for a text or authentication alert when you log in to your email or bank account. But it’s the best way to secure them. Having two-factor on my email account meant the people who stole my identity were never able to fully access my bank accounts or credit cards.
Review your bank statements regularly
See any transactions you don’t recognize? Call your bank right away to investigate.
Opt out of prescreened credit card offers
These can be a data gold mine for thieves. Shred any you do receive before tossing them. Visit optoutprescreen.com to stop them.
Don’t carry your Social Security card in your wallet
Thieves probably can still get your Social Security number in other ways, but at least don’t give it to them.
