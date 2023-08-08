William Friedkin

William Friedkin speaks onstage at the screening of “The Exorcist” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 15 in Los Angeles.

 Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for TCM/TNS

William Friedkin, a master of suspense and leading figure of the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s who was known for directing films such as “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” has died.

Friedkin died Monday in Los Angeles, family friend Stephen Galloway confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was 87.

