Alex Jones

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on Sept. 21 in Waterbury, Conn. Jones bragged that he won’t be stopped by a nearly $1 billion judgment against him.

 Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. — Alex Jones was bragging Friday that he won’t be stopped by a nearly $1 billion judgment against him earlier in the week for spreading phony conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre and claiming the families suing him were actors in a plot to outlaw gun ownership.

“I Will Not Be Silenced!” Jones announced on his Infowars website. “I am your warrior at the tip of the spear.”

