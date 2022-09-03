Steve Toussaint in " House of the Dragon."

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, in “House of the Dragon.”

 Ollie Upton / HBO/TNS

When attacked on social media for having the temerity to play Lord Corlys Velaryon on “House of the Dragon” while Black, Steve Toussaint replied the only way a thinking actor could: “They are happy with a dragon flying,” he said during a recent interview in Men’s Health. “They’re happy with white hair and violet-colored eyes, but a rich Black guy? That’s beyond the pale.”

Beyond the pale indeed; not only does Toussaint nail the wily and ambitious “Sea Snake” in early episodes, he’s pretty much the only member of the cast who looks natural under one of those Targaryen-blond wig hats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.