As the Writers Guild of America tries to come to terms with Hollywood studios for a new contract, the union is blasting the Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Amazon as the “new gatekeepers” of media in a new antitrust report that accuses the entertainment behemoths of anti-competitive practices.

The Thursday report, issued by the WGA’s West Coast branch, comes after the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios and streamers, restarted negotiations to end the writers’ strike that has been going on for more than 100 days.

