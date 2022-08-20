Knock, knock. Who’s there? It could be you, doing something funny, on television screens across the U.S.
A new twist on the popular clip-show genre is taking the outside (of your front door) in “Ring Nation,” a series in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” It will feature viewers-submitted clips taken from video doorbells and smart home cameras, according to MGM Television and home security and smart home company Ring — both owned by Amazon.
A news release said the series will showcase “the most buzzworthy clips from coast to coast,” including neighbors saving neighbors; marriage proposals, military reunions and, of course, silly animals doing silly things.
The half-hour show will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Upshaws”) and premiere in syndication on Sept. 26, MGM Television said.
“Wanda Sykes is one of the biggest names in comedy and beloved by fans across the globe. We are thrilled she has signed on to host this fun new take on a tried-and-true format,” Barry Poznick, president of alternative television & Orion TV at MGM, said in a statement.
“From the incredible, to the hilarious and uplifting must-see viral moments from around the country every day, ‘Ring Nation’ offers something for everyone watching at home,” Poznick added.
The show — a collaboration between MGM Television, MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment and Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and chief inventor — will give “friends and family a fun new way to enjoy time with one another,” he said.
Ring, which got rejected by investors on ABC’s business reality television series “Shark Tank,” was bought by Amazon in 2018 for a reported $1 billion.
MGM, or Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was purchased by the tech giant in May for $8.5 billion.
