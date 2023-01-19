Ukraine aid

Members of U.S. Army operate a Stryker Air Defense vehicle on March 1 in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania.

 Paulius Peleckis / Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The United States plans to send about 100 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine as part of a new package of military aid worth about $2.5 billion, adding another more powerful weapons system that it had previously withheld, people familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. was poised to unveil a new aid package as part of a broader announcement by Western allies of new hardware for Ukraine that’s set for Friday, when defense ministers meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

